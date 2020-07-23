SPRINGFIELD — On the same day Illinois reported an additional 1,624 positive COVID-19 cases — the highest single-day total since June 2 — a southern Illinois attorney filed complaints in six counties challenging the validity of the state’s outbreak data.Thomas G. DeVore, a partner with Silver Lake Group Ltd. in Greenville, on Thursday sued Gov. J.B. Pritzker in Bond, Clay, Clinton, Edgar, Richland and Sangamon Counties.DeVore alleges in each filing that the disaster proclamation Pritzker declared on …