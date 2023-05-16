SPRINGFIELD — Victims of deepfake porn and doxing would have a legal pathway to sue their perpetrators in Illinois under a pair of digital privacy measures that have so far received unanimous support in the General Assembly.House Bill 2954, which would allow victims of doxing to pursue civil litigation, needs only a signature from the governor to become law after clearing both chambers of the General Assembly unanimously.Doxing, as defined by the bill, occurs when an individual intentionally publishes another person …