Luxury fashion house Christian Dior Inc. lost a bid to recover attorneys’ fees after it prevailed in a lawsuit accusing it of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act with its virtual try-on function.Following a February ruling dismissing the proposed class action lawsuit, Christian Dior moved for an award of $150,000 for fees prior to judgment and additional fees for the appeal.U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo of the Northern District of Illinois denied the motion in a written opinion Thursday …