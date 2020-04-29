Kwame Y. Raoul

SPRINGFIELD — The state’s top legal officer filed an emergency motion for direct appeal with the Illinois Supreme Court Wednesday, urging the justices to weigh in on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s emergency powers to manage the coronavirus outbreak.

Most cases appealed from a state circuit court must first be heard by the Illinois Appellate Court, but cases involving questions of constitutionality can shoot right to the Supreme Court if “public interest requires prompt adjudication” — outlined in Supreme Court Rule 302(b).

Attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul’s petition asks the high court to accept the case under Rule 302(b), or under Rule 383, which addresses the high court’s supervisory authority over the entire judiciary.

The ruling in question — handed down Monday at the Clay County Courthouse in Louisville by 4th Judicial Circuit Judge Michael D. McHaney — temporarily blocks Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home orders from applying to state Rep. Darren Bailey, a Republican from Xenia who filed suit against Pritzker last week.

Raoul’s 31-page filing presses the justices for a “definitive determination” in the “scope of the [g]overnor’s authority to manage the COVID-19 crisis” because the public cannot “wait while this case proceeds through the normal appellate process.”

Raoul argues the Supreme Court should exercise its authority to reverse McHaney’s order “[b]ecause the circuit court’s ruling that Bailey is likely to succeed on the merits was incorrect as a matter of law, because Bailey is not irreparably harmed by the continuation of the status quo, and because a balancing of the equities weighs against a TRO.”

The appeal before the Supreme Court is Darren Bailey, et al. v. Jay Robert Pritzker, No. 125952.

In case the high court doesn’t take the appeal, the attorney general also petitioned a review of McHaney’s order before the 5th District Appellate Court in Mount Vernon. The appeal there is Darren Bailey v. Governor J.B. Pritzker, No. 5-20-0148.