An employee at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago has tested positive for COVID-19, the U.S. District Court’s chief judge announced Tuesday afternoon in a letter to employees.

The unnamed individual worked on the eighth floor of the building and was last in the courthouse on March 12, the letter said.

The General Services Administration, the federal agency that manages the courthouse, will hire a contractor to clean the potentially contaminated parts of the facility.

“I am sharing this information not to alarm you, but to remind you that you should continue to exercise care in all your interactions, and you should monitor yourself for any symptoms associated with COVID-19,” Chief Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer wrote in the letter to employees. “Should you have questions about symptoms or specific questions about your health, do contact your healthcare provider.”

