The Dirksen Federal Courthouse will reopen Wednesday after a one-day closure stemming from operational issues, according to Thomas G. Bruton, clerk of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.“The Courthouse experienced building-wide system failures that impacted the ability to open the building,” Bruton said in a statement. “We apologize for the interruptions and inconvenience that delayed several proceedings and jury trials.”The courthouse at 219 S. Dearborn was closed Tuesday …