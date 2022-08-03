Where plaintiff’s EEOC charge contained no information related to alleged disability or failure to accommodate, plaintiff had failed to exhaust administrative remedies before filing suit.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed in part and reversed in part a decision by Judge Harry D. Leinenweber, Northern District of Illinois.Erin McHale began employment at the Hines VA Hospital in 2011 as a pharmacy technician. During the summer of 2014, side effects from McHale’s diabetes medication began impacting her attendance …