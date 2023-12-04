Where in-person attendance at job site was essential function of teaching job, plaintiff could not demonstrate that she could fulfill all essential functions of her job, and her disability discrimination claim failed.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge James R. Sweeney II, Southern District of Indiana.Tamica Smithson has worked as a science teacher for the Department of Defense Education Activity since 2004. The DODEA operates 160 schools across the globe to educate the children of military …