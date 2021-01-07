A New Lenox police detective can’t get line-of-duty disability pension benefits for a knee injury he suffered getting into his car, a state appeals panel ruled Tuesday.The 3rd District Appellate Court panel held that getting into a police car while carrying papers across a courthouse parking lot was too ordinary an activity to be considered performance of an act of duty.“The plaintiff admitted that he was not looking for crimes, no one contacted him on his department phone or radio to respond to any emergency call or …