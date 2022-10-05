An attorney accused of converting $25,000 of a third party’s money without permission should be disbarred, according to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission hearing board.Matthew E. Gurvey was the subject of a one-count complaint, charging him with failing to hold funds of his clients or third persons separate from his own property, converting $25,000 and engaging in conduct involving dishonesty, fraud, deceit or misrepresentation.He was previously suspended in 2020 for two years after being found …