Where the guardian of a child seeks discovery relating to prenatal injuries, the mother’s record of medical care while pregnant with the child is also the child’s medical records, and may be obtained without the consent of the mother.The 4th District Appellate Court affirmed in part, reversed in part, and remanded a decision from Sangamon County Associate Judge Jennifer M. Ascher.On Oct. 12, 2019, Amanda McGuire, incarcerated at Logan Correctional Center, gave birth to G.M. at Decatur Memorial Hospital (Hospital). During …