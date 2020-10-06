An organization dedicated to helping people disassociate themselves from violent hate groups abused the judicial process in fighting allegations of trademark infringement, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall ordered Free Radicals Project Inc. and founder Christian Picciolini to pay $10,832 in sanctions to Life After Hate Inc.The sanctions cover the fees Life After Hate paid attorneys to draft, file and argue two motions to compel during discovery in the case.The sanctions also …