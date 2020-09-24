Where a plaintiff is permitted to file a supplemental answer within 60 days of trial and the defendant promptly files a supplemental disclosure related to that answer, the trial court may not bar the supplemental disclosure as untimely for being within 60 days as the defendants had no opportunity to timely file.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed and remanded the decision of Cook County Circuit Judge Kay M. Hanlon and Associate Judge Thomas Donnelly.Julien Florez was born on March 22, 2009. His mother, Aimee Florez …