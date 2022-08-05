Where evidence did not exist to support plaintiff’s assertion that his towing company was removed from no preference tow list on account of racial discrimination, district court grant of summary judgment was appropriate.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a decision by Judge William M. Conley, Western District of Wisconsin.Anthony Smith and his wife, both Black, own and operate Flying A.J.’s in Rock County, Wisconsin. Janesville is a city within Rock County. The Janesville Police Department …