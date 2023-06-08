Nine Black current or former employees of the Chicago Department of Water Management who allege they were subjected to a hostile work environment lost a bid to pursue their race discrimination lawsuit as a class action.In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly of the Northern District of Illinois denied the plaintiffs’ motion to certify a class and three subclasses in their suit against the city.The proposed class and subclasses do not meet all the requirements for certification set out in …