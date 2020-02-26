A judge overstepped his authority when he waived a $400 filing fee in order to encourage a settlement in a lawsuit accusing a prison guard of using excessive force against an inmate, a divided federal appeals court held.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals last week vacated an order enforcing a settlement agreement purportedly reached between inmate Kendrick Butler and correctional officer Adam Deal.The order was entered by U.S. District Judge Joe Billy McDade of the Central District of Illinois, who determined that …