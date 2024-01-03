Bradley University does not have to face breach of contract claims brought by a former student dismissed from its nursing program for allegedly falsifying a patient’s vitals report during a clinical session, a state appellate panel held. In a written opinion, a panel of the 4th District Appellate Court held that Peoria County circuit court Judge Frank W. Ierulli properly denied plaintiff Natalie Urso’s motion for summary judgment.Justice Kathryn E. Zenoff delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion. “[The] record …