Three businesses got the go-ahead to try to collect insurance proceeds to cover losses allegedly caused by COVID-19.In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras declined to dismiss a proposed class-action lawsuit the businesses filed against Continental Casualty Co.Kocoras did not rule on the merits of the claims the companies — Legacy Sports Barbershop LLC, Legacy Barber Academy and Panach Corp. — included in their suit.But he held the companies had adequately alleged they suffered the “direct …