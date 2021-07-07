A Chicago police officer who shot and killed a driver must face a lawsuit accusing him of violating the man’s Fourth Amendment right to be free from unreasonable seizures, a federal judge held. In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge John F. Kness did not rule on the merits of the conflicting accounts the parties in the suit gave of the encounter between officer Jesse Oeinck and Juan Flores. But Kness denied a motion to dismiss the Fourth Amendment claim against Oeinck.Flores’ father maintains Oeinck deliberately stepped …