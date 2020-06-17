A judge did not overstep his bounds when he concluded a defendant waived his right to attend his own trial on drug charges, a federal appeals court held.

In a written opinion Monday, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected the argument that the judge presiding over David L. Shanks Jr.’s case ran afoul of the U.S. Constitution by conducting most of Shanks’ trial in his absence.

“[T]he Constitution allows criminal defendants to waive — through their conduct — their right to remain present at trial,” a panel of the court wrote, citing United States v. Benabe, 654 F.3d 753 (7th Cir. 2011).

And the panel held U.S. District Judge William C. Griesbach of the Eastern District of Wisconsin did not err in concluding Shanks’ disruptive behavior constituted an implied waiver of his right to remain in the courtroom.

Shanks challenged the trial court’s jurisdiction, questioned the legitimacy of the criminal process and repeatedly maintained he did not understand the charges against him.

Shanks also refused to accept a trial summons that a U.S. marshal tried to serve on him in the Brown County Jail in Green Bay, Wis.

This prompted Griesbach to go to the jail in September 2018 with a court reporter and the prosecuting and defense attorneys and begin Shanks’ trial outside his cell.

Griesbach described the charges and possible penalties Shanks was facing at least twice and asked Shanks more than 10 times if he would come to court and cooperate in his trial.

After failing to get an answer, Griesbach determined Shanks had waived his right to attend his trial.

Jury selection began in court later that day.

During the four-day trial, Griesbach regularly asked marshals to inquire if Shanks had changed is mind about sitting out the proceedings. Shanks just as regularly told jail personnel he did not know why he needed to go to court.

The jury found Shanks guilty of charges stemming from his participation in a drug ring. He later was sentenced — in a hearing he did not attend — to several terms of life in prison.

Shanks appealed to the 7th Circuit in December 2018.

In addition to challenging Griesbach’s waiver ruling, Shanks alleged the judge violated Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 43.

Rule 43 details which proceedings in their criminal cases defendants must attend. The rule also describes when defendants who are “initially present at trial” may waive, or are deemed to have waived, their continuing presence.

Shanks argued the rule required him to be in the courtroom when his trial began. Prosecutors countered it did not matter where the trial began so long as Shanks was present.

In its per curiam opinion, the 7th Circuit panel sided with prosecutors.

“After Shanks refused to come to court, the federal judge came to him, with counsel and a court reporter present,” the panel wrote. “The judge thus created at the jail — the only place that he could reliably meet Shanks — the features of in-person presence in a federal courtroom.”

And the panel concluded Shanks was “initially present at trial.”

The phrase “must refer to the day that jury selection begins,” the panel wrote, quoting Benabe.

“Shanks’ trial started (at the jail) earlier the same day that jury selection began in court, so timing was satisfied.”

Panel members were Judges Michael S. Kanne, Diane S. Sykes and Michael B. Brennan.

The case is United States v. David L. Shanks Jr., No. 18-3628.

Kent R. Carlson of Carlson & Associates represents Shanks.

The government is represented by attorneys who include Assistant U.S. Attorney William J. Roach in Green Bay.

Neither Carlson nor a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office could be reached for comment.