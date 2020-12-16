A federal judge ruled that police did not unreasonably detain and arrest a man on gun possession charges after a patrol officer spotted a magazine sticking out from the man’s waistband.Defendant Charles Triplett who had previously been convicted of a felony, faces a charge of felony unlawful transport of a firearm.Triplett moved to suppress evidence seized by police during his July 30 arrest, arguing the gun was found during an illegal search and seizure in violation of his Fourth Amendment rights.The officer who spotted …