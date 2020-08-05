Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer announced Tuesday she has formed a panel to explore ways to address racial disparities in the federal court.“Ongoing systemic racism has long existed in our nation, justice system and legal profession,” Pallmeyer said in a statement. “The court recognizes that real change requires ongoing commitment and sustained effort.“The appointment of a Diversity Committee is an important next step in examining and addressing these injustices.” The mission statement of the Racial Justice …