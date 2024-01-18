Where a party subject to an marital settlement agreement seeks to terminate maintenance alleging a de facto marriage relationship, it must show an intermingling of affairs, households, family, and an emotional commitment.The 3rd District Appellate Court reversed the decision of Will County Circuit Judge David Garcia.Devon and Christopher Saunders were married for almost 23 years and have two adult children. They received a judgment for dissolution of marriage on Oct. 8, 2015. The judgment incorporated the marital …