A local law firm will have to face a claim that it committed legal malpractice, a state appellate panel held.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court ruled that the plaintiff sufficiently alleged fraudulent concealment against the STG Divorce Law, which tolled the running of the statute of repose.Justice Nathaniel R. Howse delivered the judgment of the court.Monica Anderson sued STG Divorce Law, then-known as Sullivan, Taylor & Gumina P.C., and attorney Joseph Emmerth, alleging legal malpractice and seeking to …