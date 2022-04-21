DLA Piper has expanded its private equity practice in Chicago by adding more than 27 attorneys, the firm announced Thursday.The new attorneys all previously worked at Honigman LLP.Harris Eisenberg, Alex Plakas, Nathan Wilda and Drew Rosenberry, all former partners at Honigman’s Chicago office, joined as lateral partners, in addition to other partners and staff.The group will be led by Eisenberg and Plakas, who served as Honigman Chicago’s managing partner and co-leader of Honigman’s private equity group …