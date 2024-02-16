Plaintiffs who allege Ancestry.com violated their privacy rights by disclosing the results of DNA tests conducted at their guardians’ request when they were minors are not required to arbitrate their claims against the genealogy company, a federal appeals court held Thursday.The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled the plaintiffs are not bound by the arbitration provisions included in the terms and conditions their respective guardians accepted when they bought and activated the Ancestry DNA test kits.In their proposed …