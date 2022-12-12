A man whose telephone number is on the National Do Not Call Registry adequately stated a claim against an insurance telemarketer that placed two calls to his home on the same day, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger of the Northern District of Illinois declined to throw out Greg Moore’s proposed class-action lawsuit accusing Healthcare Solutions Inc. of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act.The act prohibits telephone solicitors from calling certain numbers twice in a …