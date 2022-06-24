Illinois policy makers and legal leaders largely condemned the U.S. Supreme Court’s Friday ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, with Gov. J.B. Pritzker announcing plans for a special legislative session and saying “the right to safe, accessible reproductive health care is in full force in Illinois — and will remain so.”“In Illinois, we are a state committed to expanding access to reproductive health care including abortion care, contraception access, fertility treatment and gender affirming care,” he said in a statement. “We’ve …