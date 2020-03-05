A Cook County jury awarded $248,000 to a doctor who claimed his former business partners made false statements about him after he left a clinic they opened together.Jurors reached a verdict in favor of plaintiff Dr. Kenji Oyasu on Feb. 19 after a trial before Circuit Judge Casandra Lewis. Jurors awarded $200,000 in punitive damages, creating the bulk of the overall award.Oyasu and defendant business partners Dr. John Benedetto and Philip Atteberry opened Brightside Clinic in Northbrook in 2015. Oyasu treated opioid …