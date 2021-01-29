A doctor received the go-ahead to pursue a sexual harassment claim against the medical school that placed her at a hospital when she was a resident.In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston did not rule on the merits of Taryn Fernandes’ allegations that Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science failed to take adequate action after she was harassed by staff members at Centegra Hospital.But Johnston denied the university’s motion to dismiss Fernandes’ harassment claim.The harassment …