A woman’s doctor in Wisconsin should not have been subject to her medical malpractice lawsuit in Illinois based on a phone call about her care, a state appellate panel ruled.A panel of the 1st District Appellate Court affirmed the argument by the doctor and his employer that they did not have sufficient contacts with Illinois to satisfy the requirements for personal jurisdiction.Justice Maureen E. Connors delivered the judgment of the court, with opinion.Michelle Clemens filed a complaint in Cook County Circuit Court in …