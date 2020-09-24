The Association of American Physicians & Surgeons Inc. has again lost a challenge to a program recertifying physicians in their field of practice.In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Martha M. Pacold dismissed with prejudice a proposed class-action lawsuit accusing the American Board of Medical Specialties of violating Section 1 of the Sherman Antitrust Act.The physicians and surgeons association failed to adequately allege the existence of an agreement that resulted in an unreasonable restraint of trade …