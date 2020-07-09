In Vandenberg v. RQM, LLC, 2020 IL App (1st) 190544, the 1st District Appellate Court concluded that an attorney’s unethical behavior in a former clients’ case effectively sunk the firm’s claim seeking attorney fees from that case. The underlying case involved a tragic accident that rendered Scot Vandenberg, who fell from an upper yacht deck, a quadriplegic. The Vandenbergs retained what is now McNabola Law Group, P.C., or MLG, to represent them in the case against the yacht owner and manufacturers, which ultimately …