Recently, in Dameron v. Mercy Hospital & Medical Center, 2020 IL 125219, the Illinois Supreme Court decided a case of first impression regarding civil discovery procedures for expert disclosures.Alexis Dameron brought a medical malpractice action for injuries she sustained from an allegedly negligent surgical procedure performed at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center. During discovery, Dameron disclosed David Preston, M.D., a non-treating physician she had retained to evaluate her injuries, as a testifying, controlled …