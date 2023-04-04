A former Gurnee police officer must face a lawsuit accusing him of violating the Fourth Amendment when he shot and wounded a family’s dog while trying to serve a citation, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang of the Northern District of Illinois did not rule on the merits of the allegation that officer Delante Greer ran afoul of the prohibition on unreasonable seizures by using his service weapon on the canine.But Chang declined to dismiss a count in the family’s suit …