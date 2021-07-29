MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The U.S. Department of Justice won’t help defend U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks of Alabama against a civil lawsuit that claims he helped to incite the Jan. 6 violence at the Capitol. In a court filing Tuesday, the Justice Department urged a judge to deny the congressman’s request for immunity as a federal employee over his remarks at a pro-Donald Trump rally that occurred before the rioting at the U.S. Capitol. Brooks had argued that he was acting within the scope of his office when he spoke at a rally Jan. 6 and …