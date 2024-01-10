Where a party seeks an order of protection under the Domestic Violence Act, he must demonstrate that either the other party is a family or household member or in a dating relationship.The 1st District Appellate Court reversed in part and affirmed in part a decision from Cook County Circuit Judge Debra A. Seaton.On April 23, 2021, Keith McClellan filed a pro se self-verified petition for an emergency order of protection (EOP) against Brianna Hull. McClellan and Hull met for the first time in person on March 19, 2021, and …