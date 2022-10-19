A domestic violence charge against Cook County Circuit Court Judge Carl B. Boyd has been dropped because the woman who filed the complaint decided not to proceed.As the case was pending litigation, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office contacted the complaining witness, who indicated that she did not wish to proceed with the prosecution, the office said in a statement. On Oct. 11, the State’s Attorney’s Office said it asked the court to dismiss the case as it was unable to move forward without testimony from the …