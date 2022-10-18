The 2nd District Appellate Court recently reversed a finding that an 11-month delay in giving notice of an injury to an insurer constituted late notice, because of a lack of evidence in the record addressing the relevant late notice factors.The case is West Bend Mutual Insurance Co. v. TRRS Corp., 2022 IL App (2d) 210506 (Sept. 9). The insurer, West Bend, was represented by McKenna Storer of Chicago. James Urtis of Chicago represented the insured corporate entities — TRRS.TRRS is a tire retreading and repair company with a …