The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, applying Illinois law, recently held that allegations contained in third-party complaints could be considered in determining whether an additional insurer owed a duty to defend, so long as such complaints were not filed by the parties seeking the additional insured coverage. The case is Scottsdale Insurance Co. v. Columbia Insurance Group, Inc., 2020 U.S. App. Lexis 27211 (7th Cir., Aug. 26). The insurer for the entities seeking additional insured coverage, Scottsdale, was represented …