The 1st District Appellate Court recently applied the innocent insured doctrine to find coverage for an insured whose diamond in a ring had been replaced with a synthetic stone. The case is Dana v. Great Northern Insurance Co., 2024 IL App (1st) 230224 (April 22). The insurer, Great Northern, was represented by Rynearson, Suess, Schnurbusch & Champion LLC of St. Louis. LaRose & Bosco, Ltd., of Oak Park represented the insured, Chrysoula Dana.Great Northern issued a Chubb Masterpiece insurance policy for Dana’s 3.57 …