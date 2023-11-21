The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that an insurer was entitled to subrogate to the rights of an insured despite the fact a different insured received the insurer’s payment for loss.The case is Zurich American Insurance Co. v. Infrastructure Engineering, Inc., 2023 IL App (1st) 230147 (Oct. 24). The insurer, Zurich, was represented by Nielsen, Zehe & Antas P.C. of Chicago. Karbal, Cohen, Economou, Silk & Dunne LLC of Chicago represented the entity against whom the subrogation action was filed …