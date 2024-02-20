The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that an insured under three automobile policies issued by the same insurer was not entitled to stack underinsured motorist benefits for the insured’s bodily injury. The case is Miecinski v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co., 2024 IL App (1st) 230193 (Jan. 17). The insured, Kathryn Miecinski, was represented by Gordon Law Offices Ltd. of Chicago. Taylor Miller LLC of Chicago represented the insurer, State Farm.Miecinski, who was 17 at the time, was struck by a vehicle …