The 4th District Appellate Court, reversing the trial court, recently held that an auto policy covering seven vehicles unambiguously limited coverage to $1 million per vehicle, such that the limits could not be “stacked” to provide $7 million in coverage.The case is Kuhn v. Owners Insurance Co., 2023 IL App (4th) 220827 (June 28). The insurer, Owners Insurance, was represented by Dinsmore & Shohl LLP of Chicago. Sumner Law Group LLC of St. Louis represented the claimants, Mark and Karen Kuhn.In 2019, an accident …