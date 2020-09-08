The 1st District Appellate Court, over a partial dissent, recently held that the report to police given by a bicycle rider injured by a hit-and-run driver 11 days after the crash, was reasonable under the uninsured motorist requirements of an automobile policy, even though the rider’s injuries did not prevent him from notifying the police earlier. The case is Lathrop v. Safeco Insurance Co., 2020 IL App (1st) 190741 (July 23). The insured, Mark Lathrop, was represented by Argionis & Associates LLC. Shook Hardy & …