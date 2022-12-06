The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals recently held that, following a declaratory action in state court finding that an insurer breached its duty to defend, an insured was not precluded from seeking damages for such breach in federal court. The insured could do so due to a dismissal of the insured’s damage claim in state court with express leave to pursue the claim in federal court.The case is Creation Supply, Inc. v. Selective Insurance Co. of the Southeast, 51 F.4th 759 (October 19). The insured, Creation Supply …