The 1st District Appellate Court recently held that a broker had no liability to an additional insured where the broker was alleged to have assisted the named insured in avoiding the payment of insurance proceeds to the additional insured. The case is Santa Rosa Mall, LLC v. Aon Risk Services Central, Inc., 2023 IL App (1st) 221352 (July 21). The additional insured, Santa Rosa Mall of Puerto Rico was represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP of Chicago. Foley & Lardner LLP of Chicago represented the broker, Aon …