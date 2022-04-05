Two Illinois Appellate Court decisions recently rejected insured restaurants’ claims for business interruption coverage based on Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive orders suspending on-premises consumption of food or beverages due to the COVID-19 pandemic.The cases are Lee v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., 2022 IL App (1st) 210105 (1st Dist. March 21), and Sweet Berry Café, Inc. v. Society Insurance, Inc., 2022 IL App (2d) 210088 (2d Dist. March 15). In Lee, the insureds, Hyun Lee and Jaewook Lee, owners of the Evanston …