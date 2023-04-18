The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois recently held that an automobile policy’s conformity-to-statute provision served as a choice-of-law clause pointing to Illinois law, and as such, the clause functioned to enforce Illinois public policy over the public policy of another state. The case is Progressive Northern Insurance Co. v. Cosmutto, No. 21 CV 5026, 2023 U.S. Dist. Lexis 43480 (March 15). The insurer, Progressive, was represented by Heyl Royster Voelker & Allen P.C. of Edwardsville and …