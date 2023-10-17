The U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois recently held that allegations of racial discrimination in State Farm’s handling of property damage claims stated a cause of action under one section of the Federal Housing Act, 42 U.S.C. § 3604(b).The case is Huskey v. State Farm Fire & Casualty Co., 2023 U.S. Dist. Lexis 160629 (Sept. 11). The plaintiff homeowners were represented by, among others, Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP of New York. Riley Safer Holmes & Cancila LLP of Chicago represented State Farm …